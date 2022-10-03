Bloomington police seek help locating man with dementia

Please help us locate 79 yr old Charles who was last seen at 1 PM today near the US Bank in the 9600 block of Lyndale Ave. He is 6’2, 150lbs and was wearing blue jeans, a plaid vest and black suspenders. He suffers from dementia. Call 911 if you see him or know his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/qrTzPcn2Nc