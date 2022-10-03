Bloomington police seek help locating man with dementia

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police are asking for help looking for a missing man who authorities say has dementia.
The police department says the 79-year-old named Charles was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday near a U.S. Bank branch located on the 9600 block of Lyndale Avenue South. Police did not provide his last name.
He is described as 6'2, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a plaid vest and black suspenders.
Police are asking anyone who sees Charles or knows his whereabouts to call 911.
