3 found dead inside truck in Bloomington

A Twitter post says Police Chief Booker Hodges will provide an update later Thursday, adding that investigators do not believe additional persons are involved.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police in Bloomington are investigating after three people were found dead inside a truck parked in a lot of a business Wednesday night.

A Twitter post from the department says officers were dispatched to the lot, located on the northwest corner of France Ave. and I-494. Inside the vehicle, they found three deceased adults.

The post offers few details but says Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges will provide a video update sometime Thursday morning. Police added that at this point they are not looking for anyone additional who might be involved in the incident.

Last evening officers responded to a truck parked in a business lot on the NW corner of France and 494. Officers located 3 deceased adults in the truck. Chief Hodges will provide a video news update later this AM. We are not looking for any additional persons who may be involved. pic.twitter.com/aSArPOPENw — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) February 2, 2023

