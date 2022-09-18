Bloomington sports community holds fundraiser to support Ethan Glynn

A CaringBridge site set up for Ethan Durkin Glynn says the 9th grader suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury while playing at a football game.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — "That's where we want the cars to come in," said one volunteer.

It's all hands on deck in the parking lot of Bloomington's Jefferson High School.

As cars pull in, one at a time, to support one of thier own.

"We're having a great car wash to support Ethan Glynn," said Angela Peterson, who helped organize the fundraiser.

"It's cool to see how humankind comes together and rallies around their own," said Tim Engledinger, waiting to get his car washed.

"We're trying to make some money and have fun," said Ethan's friend, Tyler.

Glynn, a Bloomington Jefferson High School freshman football player suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury while playing for his high school football team back on September 2, according to a CaringBridge site.

He was left paralyzed from the shoulders down.

"Ethan's such a great teammate and champion, we've played a lot of sports with him over the years, and we needed to come through and do stuff for him," said Peterson.

According to family, Ethan has since undergone several surgeries and was recently taken off a ventilator.

And while he continues his fight, those who call him a friend and teammate are standing by in support.

"I was at the game, I saw it happen," said Tyler. "We all want to work hard for him and raise some money, he's a kid that just wants everybody to have fun."

As people continue to line up.

"I have two great nephews that are great friends of Ethan's," said Terry Carlson, who traveled from St. Paul. "I knew about the fundraiser so just came out to get my truck washed."

This community is leaning on one another. "I needed for the kids to have part of this as well, because it's their therapy," said Peterson.

And supporting Ethan's family, on the long road to recovery ahead.

"They have alot of challenges ahead of them, vehicles, medical, the housing situation, treatment, so anything that we can do we are going to fight for him," said Peterson.