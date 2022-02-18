Roads closed, no travel advised in northwestern Minnesota due to blowing snow

The State Patrol reported dangerous driving conditions, forcing temporary closures of portions of I-94 and Highway 10.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — High winds and blowing snow forced authorities to close several highways in northwestern Minnesota on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol said blowing snow is creating hazardous travel conditions, leading officials to close Interstate-94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls, as well as U.S. Highway 10 from Moorhead to Detroit Lakes.

Several additional state and county highways are also closed, or listed as "no travel advised" on MnDOT's 511mn.org travel conditions map.

State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow posted several videos on his Twitter account showing the severity of the blowing snow conditions on I-94, leading to near-whiteout conditions and zero visibility in several areas.

WC MN - Hwy10 Moorhead to Detroit Lakes CLOSED & NO TRAVEL in much of the region due to blowing snow creating hazardous travel conditions. Video I94 east of Moorhead. Troopers attending to several crashes/pile ups & other vehs off the road https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr pic.twitter.com/XwG5r2TwNs — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) February 18, 2022

Grabow said troopers have been responding to numerous crashes, pile-ups and vehicles off the road.

WC MN - many roads are CLOSED and no travel advisories due to dangerous driving conditions. This video from rural Clay/Wilkin County (2/18/22 at 12:20pm) https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr pic.twitter.com/s4LZIL5hWA — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) February 18, 2022

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says the worst conditions will be in open areas, though sheltered locations are experiencing whiteout conditions as well. Wind gusts of up to 65 to 70 mph are possible as isolated snow showers continue throughout the region.

