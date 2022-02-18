Roads closed, no travel advised in northwestern Minnesota due to blowing snow

MOORHEAD, Minn. — High winds and blowing snow forced authorities to close several highways in northwestern Minnesota on Friday.
The Minnesota State Patrol said blowing snow is creating hazardous travel conditions, leading officials to close Interstate-94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls, as well as U.S. Highway 10 from Moorhead to Detroit Lakes.
Several additional state and county highways are also closed, or listed as "no travel advised" on MnDOT's 511mn.org travel conditions map.
State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow posted several videos on his Twitter account showing the severity of the blowing snow conditions on I-94, leading to near-whiteout conditions and zero visibility in several areas.
Grabow said troopers have been responding to numerous crashes, pile-ups and vehicles off the road.
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says the worst conditions will be in open areas, though sheltered locations are experiencing whiteout conditions as well. Wind gusts of up to 65 to 70 mph are possible as isolated snow showers continue throughout the region.
