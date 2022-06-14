Blue Earth County crash leaves 1 dead

The victim's name has not yet been released, pending family notification and findings from a crash reconstruction investigation.

BLUE EARTH, Minn — The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in southern Minnesota.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, emergency crews were alerted to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 39 and 148th Street in Blue Earth, Minnesota, at 4:15 p.m.

When they arrived, first responders found one of the drivers to be in critical condition. The statement from the sheriff's office says that after life-saving efforts were made, the driver succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle and three child passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries at the crash site and released.

The Sheriff's Office says it will release more details as they become available.

