Boats crash along the Mississippi River near Hastings; leaving 1 dead, 1 injured

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said two people on a jon boat collided with a cabin cruiser around 8 p.m. Thursday near King's Cove Marina.

HASTINGS, Minn. — A Hastings man died Thursday night after his jon boat collided with a cabin cruiser on the Mississippi River near King's Cove Marina.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-boat collision around 8 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple witness reports.

Dallas Larson, 59, and an adult female passenger were ejected into the water and suffered serious injuries, officials say.

According to a press release from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, the two occupants from the cabin cruiser recovered Larson and the female passenger and provided first aid until first responders arrived.

Officials say Larson and the female passenger were transported to Regions Hospital, where Larson later died. The female passenger is being treated for "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."

Watch more local news: