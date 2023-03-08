Boats damaged in Inver Grove Heights marina fire

Department officials say crews responded and found a 50-foot boat heavily engulfed, and it wasn't long before the flames jumped to a nearby boat.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Two boats are extensively damaged following a fire at a marina in Inver Grove Heights Tuesday night.

Inver Grove Heights fire officials say engines were dispatched around 7 p.m. on reports of a boat fire on the 6100 block of Doffling Avenue, an address that registers to Castaways Marina. When crews arrived they found a 50-foot boat moored in a slip that was heavily engulfed in fire.

Flames soon jumped to a second boat moored nearby. In a news release the department says a firefighter fell into the Mississippi River but was quickly pulled out. He sustained no injuries in the fall.

Crews were able to knock the fire down shortly before 9:30 p.m. Both boats suffered extensive damage but are still afloat. Inver Grove Heights Fire Chief Judy Thill says at this point it appears all fuel and chemicals aboard the boats were contained and did not get into the river.

