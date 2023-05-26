Body discovered by canoers in St. Croix River

Around 11 a.m. Friday, Chisago County deputies got a call about a body found floating in the water.

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said a group canoeing on the St. Croix River Friday discovered a body floating in the water.

Around 11 a.m., deputies got a call about a body in the river south of the Taylor Falls area.

Recovery teams eventually retrieved the body, which was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

"The Chisago County Sheriff's Office has been actively searching for an individual who is believed to have drowned earlier this spring near the area of today's discovery," the department said in a press release.

In April, authorities said 18-year-old as D'Andrea Sanvig, of Luck, Wisconsin fell between 50 and 75 feet into the St. Croix River after wandering off the path from a place on the bluff known as Angle Rock in Interstate Park. The sheriff’s department has not confirmed that the body recovered on Friday is connected to this case.