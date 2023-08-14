Body discovered in BWCA identified as Marshall man

In a statement from the Cook County Sheriff's Office, officials said they learned a man's body had been found by fellow canoeists in the Brule Lake area of the BWCA.

COOK COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota say they've identified the body of a canoeist found inside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) on Monday.

In a statement from the Cook County Sheriff's Office, officials said they learned a man's body had been found by fellow canoeists in the Brule Lake area of the BWCAW. When law enforcement and search and rescue teams arrived at the scene, the statement said crews came upon the body of 32-year-old Justin Sperl.

According to the sheriff's office, Sperl was reported missing on Aug. 10, but their attempts to reach him the next day proved successful. Police said Sperl told them he was "fine and only out canoeing" at the time officers made contact.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Justin,” said Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen, in a statement.

More details, including Sperl's official nature and cause of death, will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in the coming days.

