Body found in Afton State Park believed to be missing Inver Grove Heights man

AFTON, Minnesota — Authorities say a body was found in Afton State Park Saturday evening that matches the description of an Inver Grove Heights man who was reported missing in May.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office released a statement Tuesday, saying the body was located by Northstar Search and Rescue around 7 p.m. on June 17 in an isolated area within the park.

The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Andrew Dropik was last seen Tuesday, May 16, at a gas station in Inver Grove Heights. Days later, according to police, family members located his vehicle near Afton State Park in an area he was known to frequently hike.

Crews searched for weeks, covering 1,600 acres of land looking for Dropik who they believe was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time he went missing.

While police say the recovered body matches Dropik's description, it has not yet been officially identified. That information, as well as the person's manner and cause of death, will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in coming days.

