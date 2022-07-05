x
Body found at Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale

A man's body was found face-down in the water near the shoreline on Tuesday afternoon.
Credit: KARE
Crystal Lake, Robbinsdale, MN

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Robbinsdale police are investigating the death of a man found face-down in the water in Crystal Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the lake around 12:50 p.m. after reports of a possible body near the shoreline. In a news release, officers said the man was "determined to be deceased on the scene."

The man's identity, age and other details have not been released to the public. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is working alongside Robbinsdale police, the Hennepin County Crime Lab, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office water patrol division in the investigation.

Robbinsdale police said there does not appear to be any danger to the general public.

