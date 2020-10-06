Body found in Dunn County, Wis.

An autopsy is being conducted at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — The body of a man was found in the Chippewa River in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

Dunn County deputies responded to a report of a body discovered at around 9:54 a.m. The body was found upstream of the old railroad bridge in the Town of Dunn.

The body has been identified as that of a white male but authorities have not yet released the name of the person pending notification of relatives.

An autopsy is being conducted at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota.