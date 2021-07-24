Body found floating in the Mississippi River Saturday morning

Officials say someone walking by reported the body in the water near 26th Avenue North and Pacific Street in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials have confirmed that a body was found floating in the Mississippi River Saturday morning not far from Ole Olson Park in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police reported to the area around 8:45 a.m. after a person passing by saw what they said looked like a body floating in the water.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol, Crime Lab and Medical Examiners were at the scene near 26th Avenue North and Pacific Street to pull the body from the water.

The identity of the person and what led up to their death isn't known at this time. The medical examiner is working to identify the body.

