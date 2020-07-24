Body of missing 11-year-old recovered from Mississippi River

Deputies were called to Hidden Falls Regional Park Tuesday evening for a missing boy who went under the water and never returned to the surface.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Deputies with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a missing 11-year-old child Thursday afternoon from the Mississippi River.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search, which began Tuesday evening after a report of a missing boy who went under the water and never returned to the surface.

According to a press release from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Hidden Falls Regional Park Tuesday just after 7:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, people were in the water attempting to locate the child.

Search boats and the Ramsey County Sheriff's Dive Team was activated to assist with the search. The Minnesota State Patrol helicopter also searched both the east and west banks of the river.

The release says the search proved to be challenging due to the murky water and the fast current.