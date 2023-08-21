Body of missing pilot recovered from Lake Superior

Denny Pechacek hadn't been seen since disappearing while flying his ultralight aircraft Aug. 18. near Hovland on the North Shore.

COOK COUNTY, Minn. — Sheriff's officials say the body of a missing ultralight aircraft pilot has been recovered from Lake Superior.

Search crews had been looking for Denny Pechacek tirelessly since he disappeared Aug. 18 after taking off from an airfield near his home in Hovland.

Sheriff Pat Eliasen says a helmet was discovered washed up on the beach just off Highway 61 early Thursday, and it was confirmed to belong to Pechacek. Search efforts were launched and a boat using sonar was able to locate the pilot after approximately three hours. Pechacek's body was recovered and transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

“This is not the outcome that we wanted, and our thoughts and prayers go to Denny’s family and friends," said Sheriff Eliasen in a released statement. "We are so very fortunate that we live in a community where people will drop what they’re doing and rally to assist those in need.”

Eliasen thanked an extensive list of local, state and federal search teams and personnel, plus an army of local volunteers for helping in the effort to locate the missing pilot.

NorthernNewsNow.com reports that Pechacek was originally from the Twin Cities but moved to Cook County two decades ago. In the time since he became a familiar sight for residents of the North Shore community of Hovland, flying through the sky in his open, light blue aircraft.

“He was a risk taker and lived a full life doing what he loved,” Denny’s son Sean Pechacek told KBJR during a search for his father. “He’s a great guy.”

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: