Body of missing U of M student recovered from Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) canceled the search for a missing University of Minnesota student after his body was recovered in the Mississippi River.

According to U of M police, Austin Ray Retterath, 19, was reported missing on May 8. Authorities say his body was recovered from the Mississippi River on Wednesday, May 18. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body as Retterath, and the BCA said in a tweet Friday that there's no indication of foul play.