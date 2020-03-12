x
Body pulled from Minnesota River in Shakopee

A medical examiner will determine the identity and cause of death.
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was pulled from the Minnesota River near Shakopee on Thursday.

911 dispatchers received a report of a body spotted floating in the river near Huber Park just after noon, according to a news release.

The body was sent to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification and a ruling on the cause of death.

“Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to make an identification and determine the circumstances surrounding this death,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen in a statement. “The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time. We will keep the public informed as we have further information.”

