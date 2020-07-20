Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka believed to be missing swimmer

The adult male went missing last week while trying to help a struggling swimmer.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — A body was recovered from Lake Minnetonka Monday afternoon, and officials believe it to be the body of the swimmer that went missing on Thursday, July 16.

According to a press release from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, deputies from the Water Patrol unit recovered the body at around 1 p.m. in the Lower Lake area of Lake Minnetonka.

The man went missing after jumping into the water to help a struggling swimmer, who was part of a group of nine adults aboard a pontoon. The woman entered the water and began to struggle. Two women and one man passenger jumped into the water to assist the struggling woman. The three women made it back aboard the pontoon, but the man did not.

“Every drowning death is a tragedy,” said Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson in the release. “It’s especially sad when someone loses their life attempting to save another. Our sincerest condolences go out to the friends and family.”