Body recovered from Maplewood pond

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A body was recovered from a pond Thursday evening near a homeless camp by the Ramsey County Maplewood Library.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the body was located at around 7 p.m. in the area of of 3025 Southlawn Drive in Maplewood, Minnesota, just south of Interstate 694 and east of Highway 61.

Deputies responded to a call at the same location early Tuesday morning after a person reported seeing a person from the homeless camp go under water and didn't return to the surface, according to a press release. The caller added that they could hear someone struggling in the water and the last time they saw the person was in the middle of the pond.

Deputies, along with Maplewood police and Maplewood firefighters searched the pond but weren't able to locate a body.