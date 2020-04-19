x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

local

Body recovered from Mississippi River in Minneapolis

A person in the area of 54th Street and Minnehaha Park Drive spotted the body.
Credit: KARE 11
A body was recovered in the Mississippi River on Sunday, April, 19.

MINNEAPOLIS — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, a Minneapolis 911 operator got a call about a body in the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, according to a news release.

A person in the area of 54th Street and Minnehaha Park Drive spotted the body.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol launched a boat and was able to recover the body, which was turned over to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

"Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner's staff to determine how the body ended up in the river," Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said in the news release, "our condolences go out to the friends and family who lost a loved one."
KARE 11
Welcome to the official YouTube channel of KARE 11 News. Subscribe to our channel for compelling and dramatic storytelling, award winning investigations, bre...
YouTube

RELATED: Minneapolis beaches, pools won't open this summer

RELATED: Minneapolis Fed says unemployment numbers could rival Great Depression