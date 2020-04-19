Body recovered from Mississippi River in Minneapolis

A person in the area of 54th Street and Minnehaha Park Drive spotted the body.

MINNEAPOLIS — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, a Minneapolis 911 operator got a call about a body in the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, according to a news release.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol launched a boat and was able to recover the body, which was turned over to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

"Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner's staff to determine how the body ended up in the river," Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said in the news release, "our condolences go out to the friends and family who lost a loved one."