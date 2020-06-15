Body recovered from Prior Lake

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, an individual was reported missing after they didn't return from fishing and boating on Sunday night.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Authorities recovered a body from Prior Lake on Monday after receiving a report of a possible missing boater.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, an individual was reported missing after they didn't return from fishing and boating on Sunday night. Officials responded to the Knotty Oar Marina and located the missing person's unoccupied pontoon and cell phone on their boar slip, along with some personal belongings floating in the water nearby.

A search began immediately and at around 12 p.m. Monday a body was recovered near the area of the boat slip.

“Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine how this person went into the lake,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen in a press release. “Our condolences go out to the family and friends who have lost a loved one.”

The identity of the person and the cause of death will be released at a later date by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

