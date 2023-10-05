Body recovered from Minneapolis encampment after fire

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police are investigating after a body was recovered from a fire at a homeless encampment on Wednesday.
Officers arrived at the 600 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast at noon for a report of a body found after the Minneapolis Fire Department extinguished a blaze in the area on Oct. 4.
The individual has not been identified, according to a release from the MPD.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is expected to release the name of the deceased person with the cause and nature of the death.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
