Body recovered from Minneapolis encampment after fire

The individual has not been identified, according to a release from the MPD.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police are investigating after a body was recovered from a fire at a homeless encampment on Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the 600 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast at noon for a report of a body found after the Minneapolis Fire Department extinguished a blaze in the area on Oct. 4.

The individual has not been identified, according to a release from the MPD.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is expected to release the name of the deceased person with the cause and nature of the death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+