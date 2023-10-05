x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Body recovered from Minneapolis encampment after fire

The individual has not been identified, according to a release from the MPD.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police are investigating after a body was recovered from a fire at a homeless encampment on Wednesday. 

Officers arrived at the 600 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast at noon for a report of a body found after the Minneapolis Fire Department extinguished a blaze in the area on Oct. 4. 

The individual has not been identified, according to a release from the MPD. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is expected to release the name of the deceased person with the cause and nature of the death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

   

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Women's Foundation grants nonprofit leaders, staff freedom to 'rest up'

Before You Leave, Check This Out