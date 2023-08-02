Bodycam video captures rescue from Minneapolis house fire

Two MPD officers entered the home on Bde Maka Ska Parkway and safely evacuated an elderly couple before flames erupted, destroying the structure.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis couple is alive and regrouping after fire destroyed their home on the banks of Lake Bde Maka Ska, and the fact they have a second chance is likely due to the actions of two police officers who helped them escape safely.

On Wednesday the Minneapolis Police Department released body camera footage that captures Officers Zachery Randall and Jamal Mitchell entering the home on the 3400 block of East Bde Maka Ska Parkway just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple smoke detectors can be heard beeping as Randall calls out.

"Is anyone in here... police, anyone in here call out," he shouts. "Send me EMS, we have someone upstairs calling for help," he radios to dispatchers.

Smoke is visible and beginning to gather as officer Randall climbs the stairs to the second floor. Suddenly an elderly female resident can be seen walking towards the officer.

"I don't have any shoes," she says, clearly still in her pajamas. "That's OK, get out," Randall replies. "Are you alone, maam?"

"No, my husband is right behind me," she answers.

The male resident appears, also still dressed in his pajamas and bathrobe. Both residents are moving tentatively, slowly, and officer Randall urges them to hurry. "Come on guys, we gotta get out, the house is on fire." As the couple walks out the front door the officer grabs a pair of shoes that is by the door. Officer Mitchell is outside waiting to help the residents to safety.

It wasn't long before the entire home was being swallowed by flames. Minneapolis fire crews arrived on scene and were forced to take a defensive stance due to the size of the fire and intense flames.

"Cops are not trained to run into burning buildings," said Police Chief Brian O'Hara in a post on the MPD's Facebook page. "The officers ran in and put their lives on the line despite the danger, and saved two of our residents as if they were members of their own family. Today was only Mitchell's third day on the job, and this is exemplary work by both officers. Their quick actions today were heroic, as they prevented this fire from being even more tragic."

Police officials talked about the fire Wednesday morning, and shared that it is being investigated as a possible case of arson. The structure is just off a heavily-used trail, and a witness told investigators they saw someone throw something at the house shortly before the fire was reported.

The home is considered a total loss.

