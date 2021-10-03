Boundary Waters closures lifted after summer fires

A reduced closure remains in place as a result of the Greenwood Fire.

ISABELLA, Minn. — Superior National Forest officials say the last remaining closure order related to wildfires in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has now been lifted.

A hot and abnormally dry summer caused extreme fire danger and prompted a complete closure of the popular wilderness in northern Minnesota for a couple of weeks after wildfires broke out.

The last remaining closure related to the John Ek and Whelp fires was lifted Friday, forest officials announced on social media. Cooler conditions and recent rainfall have helped keep the fires in check.

Outside of the BWCA, a "reduced closure" is still in place for the Greenwood fire, which burned more than 40 square miles near Isabella. The closure is now limited to the perimeter of the fire area. Forest officials cited containment of the fire and better weather conditions.

Forest officials said the remaining closure around the Greenwood fire perimeter is due to some heat that has been observed within, plus remaining "snags and hazard trees."

The remaining closure is mostly south of Highway 1 and reaches the northern edge of Greenwood Lake, officials said. Forest lands and roads inside the closure will also stay closed, like McDougal Lake Campground and the Stony River Observation Point. Little Isabella Campground is also closed "due to heavy use from firefighters and bear sightings."

The Greenwood Fire started more than a month and a half ago with a lightning strike, covering more than 40 square miles. It is now considered 80% contained. Forest officials said that's the maximum for this fire, since wetland areas prevent crews and equipment from building containment lines.