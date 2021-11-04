Boy, 5, critical after being struck by vehicle in St. Paul

The St. Paul Police Department says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oxford Street North and Marshall Avenue.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police say a 5-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood Thursday evening.

The St. Paul Police Department says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oxford Street North and Marshall Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they located the victim, a boy, who appeared to be badly injured and going in and out of consciousness.

Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and took him to Regions Hospital where he remains critical.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was cooperative, and remained at the scene. They did not show signs of impairment.