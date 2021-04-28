x
Boy dies after falling off side of pit in northern Minnesota

Police say a 5-year-old boy fell 70 feet from the side of a mine pit in Virginia, Minnesota.
VIRGINIA, Minn. — Officials say a 5-year-old boy died after falling from the side of a mine pit in northern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, according to KBJR, an NBC affiliate out of Duluth.

Police say the boy fell 70 feet from the side of a mine pit in Virginia, Minnesota.

Authorities say they were called to the Rouchleau mine pit at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday where early reports indicated at least two people had fallen from the side of the pit. Officials, however, have not confirmed a second person was involved.

Police have not identified the boy or said what led up to the fall, but they did say it appears to be an accident.

