ANDOVER, Minn. — A boy riding a dirt bike was killed Saturday afternoon after a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Andover.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the boy was taken by air ambulance to HCMC in Minneapolis.

He died at the hospital.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of 172nd Avenue NW.

The man driving the pickup truck was not injured.