Boy, 9, killed in central Minnesota ATV crash, sheriff says

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — A 9-year-old boy died after an ATV crash Sunday evening in rural Morrison County.

According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, a 10-year-old boy was driving a Polaris side-by-side ATV with a 9-year-old passenger on private property in the Lakin Township area.

The sheriff's office received a report of the crash just after 5 p.m. Officials said the boy driving lost control of the ATV, which flipped and ejected both boys. First responders administered aid, but the 9-year-old passenger later died at the scene.

The sheriff's office said a family member took the 10-year-old to St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries. He was later released.