Boy, 9, killed in central Minnesota ATV crash, sheriff says

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — A 9-year-old boy died after an ATV crash Sunday evening in rural Morrison County.
According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, a 10-year-old boy was driving a Polaris side-by-side ATV with a 9-year-old passenger on private property in the Lakin Township area.
The sheriff's office received a report of the crash just after 5 p.m. Officials said the boy driving lost control of the ATV, which flipped and ejected both boys. First responders administered aid, but the 9-year-old passenger later died at the scene.
The sheriff's office said a family member took the 10-year-old to St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries. He was later released.
The case is under investigation, and the sheriff's office said neither boy's identity will be released at this time. Both were from Hillman, Minnesota.