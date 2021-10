The boy, who is thought to be around 12 to 14 years old, was shot Friday night near White Bear Avenue and Idaho Avenue.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso Friday night in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired near White Bear Avenue and Idaho Avenue. They found a boy, thought to be around 12 to 14 years old, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Police said the boy is expected to survive. As of Friday morning, his condition was stable.