KARE 11's Boyd Huppert and Lee Valsvik inducted into Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Five longtime Minnesota broadcasters were part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame got a little more crowded Tuesday with the addition of two names that are very familiar to KARE 11 viewers.

Reporter Boyd Huppert and KARE 11 Saturday contributor Lee Valsvik were part of a 2023 Hall of Fame class that included longtime WCCO and MPR radio host Tim Russell; Mary Campbell of Omni Broadcasting in Bemidji; and Jim Bartels of KNUJ radio in New Ulm.

It's the latest in a long line of honors for Boyd Huppert, who was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from RTNDA this year. Huppert, the creator and storyteller behind KARE 11's long-running "Land of 10,000 Stories" series, has been recognized with numerous awards in his career, including regional and national Emmys, as well as regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards. In addition to his on-air reporting, Boyd also serves as the National Storytelling Coach for KARE’s parent company, TEGNA, and also leads the Advanced Storytelling Workshop with the National Press Photographer’s Association.

BELOW: KARE 11's Boyd Huppert speaks after being inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 during a ceremony at the Saint Paul Hotel.

Lee Valsvik has been a familiar voice on Twin Cities airwaves for decades, most notably on-air for iHeartMedia's KOOL 108. Valsvik has also appeared on KARE 11 Saturday each weekend for many years, where she reports live at big community events across the metro.

BELOW: Lee Valsvik is a regular on KARE 11 Saturday, reporting live from big community events across the metro.

