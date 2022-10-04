WE Fest announces lineup for 2023 music festival

The festival is known for offering a bevy of camping options to event goers in Detroit Lakes.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Country music festival We Fest has announced its star-studded lineup for 2023 and tickets to the event are already drying up.

The festival will run from Aug. 3-5 at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes and feature headliners Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley and Kane Brown, along with The Brothers Osborne. More performers will be announced in the future.

However, you’ll have to hurry if you want tickets. As of Tuesday, Oct. 4, 14 of the 17 ticket types are already sold out. There's a limited number tickets for three remaining tiers, according to the fest’s website: The Upper Grandstand, Reserved Lawn Chair Tier 1 and Reserved Lawn Silver Circle.

There’s nowhere like WE Fest. 🎸 Tickets are on sale NOW. Check ‘em out: https://t.co/W5X5yKezfS pic.twitter.com/KaITGD8BB2 — WE Fest (@wefestmn) September 29, 2022

Tickets for the event, which went on sale Sept. 29, start at $139 for a three-day pass.

For those looking to make a weekend out of the festival, Soo Pass Ranch has 400 acres of campground with free onsite showers, bathrooms and access to water. The property has two options for campers, regular and electric camping. Click here for more information.

