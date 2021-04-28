Brainerd man sentenced to 4 years for 3rd Precinct fire

Twenty-three-year-old Dylan Shakespeare Robinson was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay back $12 million for damages.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Brainerd man who pleaded guilty to helping set fire to MPD Third Precinct headquarters during protests over the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Dylan Shakespeare Robinson was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay back $12 million for damages that resulted from the May 2020 precinct fire.

Robinson pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to commit arson. A federal complaint accuses Robinson of lighting a Molotov cocktail that another person threw toward the Third Precinct headquarters.

In addition, Robinson and others allegedly tore down a fence that surrounded the building.

Robinson was arrested in June 2020 in Breckenridge, Colorado, and was federally charged a few days after his arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators watched video from Robinson's Snapchat account that showed one person making a Molotov cocktail and several unidentified voices providing directions on how to make it.

According to the complaint, Robinson commented several times during the video, including "These guys have never made a Molotov… Rookies,” and “We need gasoline.” Investigators reviewed another Snapchat video where they said Robinson can be seen setting a fire in a stairwell inside the MPD 3rd Precinct building.

