Brainerd residents on day 5 of boil water advisory

BRAINERD, Minn. — People living in the north-central Minnesota city of Brainerd are still advised to boil their water before drinking it, according to guidance from city officials.

The Monday afternoon update comes after officials announced last week that bacteria was discovered in the city's water supply.

In a statement from the city, Brainerd Public Utilities crews worked through the weekend to adequately chlorinate the water and flush out the total coliform bacteria that officials discovered in the city's water last Thursday. Brainerd City Administrator Jennifer Bergman told KARE 11 that once the water is fully treated, the city will pull new samples, which the Minnesota Department of Health will review.

The city said it expects final results and recommendations from MDH by Wednesday. Until then, Bergman said the boil water advisory will continue.

"The boil water advisory will remain in effect until the MDH determines the test results are satisfactory to lift the order," Bergman said in a statement.

While residents wait for the city to lift the advisory, public utilities customers are invited to visit the Brainerd City Hall parking lot on Monday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to participate in a water distribution event, in which each vehicle can take one case of water in addition to a 1-gallon jug, while supplies last.

"Brainerd Public Utilities takes the health and safety of its customers very seriously and thank you for your continued patience and understanding. Our #1 priority is to provide safe and clean drinking water," a statement from public utilities said.

Under the advisory, residents are urged to bring their water to a rolling boil, then let it cool before drinking or cooking to ensure it's fully decontaminated. This type of bacteria is known to cause short-term health effects like diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other symptoms.

It could also pose a special health risk for infants, young children and some elderly and immunocompromised people.

The initial water test results that were announced to the public on Aug. 10 prompted several residents to express their frustrations after discovering the contamination was linked to a construction incident on July 27. Some argued the city should be held responsible for the impacts the contamination had on locals who drank the water for nearly two weeks before the city issued the advisory.

In a statement to KARE 11 Friday afternoon, Brainerd Public Utilities President Patrick Wussow explained that the department wasn't notified until Aug. 10 that water tests came back contaminated.

Wussow said the city follows MDH guidelines for testing drinking water, and Thursday was the first time they were notified of an issue.

