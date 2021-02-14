Braving the cold for Valentine's Day

People visit area parks despite low temperatures this weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — As temperatures continue to dive this weekend, people out and about at Minnehaha Regional Park didn’t let that stop them from coming out to enjoy the view for Valentines’ Day.

“Bundled up not too much exposed skin," says Ben Miller.

"A lot of time during the winter we go away and stay in the cabin or go for a little hike, so we live close to here, built a fire at a home, a loaf of bread and decided to come out for walk," says Jason Heaton.

Heaton and his wife, Gishani, are just a few of the visitors braving the cold.

"She’s from Sri Lanka, so it’s a tropical time there and this is a bit different, but you get used to it," says Heaton.

Miller and his girlfriend are both from Wisconsin, and accustomed to the colder temperatures.

“I go to the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, and she’s a student here at the University of Minnesota, and I came up for Valentine's Day weekend to hang out," says Miller.

"We just went to the dog park and didn’t get cold until the end," says Madison David.

With Valentine's weekend being one of the coldest weekends this winter – along with wind chill warnings issued earlier Sunday – these couples are thinking of innovative ways to celebrate the day.