2020 taketh entertainment, but giveth reboots?

For some odd reason, 2020 has been the year of reboots and re-launches.

This year we lost mass gatherings, movie theaters, concerts and other forms of entertainment. However, it's oddly been the year of the comeback.

Most recently, Saved By the Bell is making headlines because a rebooted version is coming to Peacock TV, NBCUniversal's streaming service.

The teaser video shows that the plot is still set at Bayside but it's more contemporary seeming? More hip? More...lit? (As the kids might say)

And Saved By the Bell isn't alone. 2020 has revived, Party of Five, Supermarket Sweep and multiple outlets are reporting, Clueless is in the works of coming back, also featuring what high school life in 2020 will look like.

So what's with all the comebacks?

We asked University of St. Thomas communications professor Kevin Sauter.

"The easy answer is that yes its nostalgia," Dr. Sauter said. "We all have these memories of times gone by. I liken it very much to looking at photos of your latest vacation. Tou get to think back on it and be like, 'oh we had such a good time when we were visiting Puerto Rico or whatever.' This is the easy answer, and you go, 'Oh! I loved that show. Let's watch it.'"

However, Sauter said there are more reasons to reboot a show. Sometimes, it's just easier.

"Trying to launch a new program with new characters and a new plotline and a fresh location--it's very difficult to even get people to watch the first time," he said. "With a rebooted product, people at least know what it was about. They know the characters, and they at least know the theme."

Plus with the pandemic, it's not an easy feat trying to scout new locations and start brand new shows.

"To bring actors back into the studio to try to shoot a program requires testing and social distancing and other protocols that are required of them," Sauter added. "I think it's a problem for all of Hollywood and TV and film right now to try to get back on track to do some shooting."

Sauter also mentions that nostalgia isn't the only human element involved with these reboots. They also satisfy the desire to share something good from the past with others.

"Parents will introduce their children to shows that they've watched," he said. "Something like a Punky Brewster or a Fuller House--yes--the adult might think about it in nostalgic terms, now their children get to be introduced to a program that their parents like. There's something I think about familial bonding that can take place over these shows too that is an interesting sidelight."