9/11 through letters

Personal letters sent to Army veteran Kim Lester capture the emotional differences before and after.

MINNEAPOLIS — People are drawn to the military for a myriad of reasons, but for Kim Lester, a fresh graduate in 2000, the reason was simple

"I had a mountain of student loans and I wanted a way to pay those off," Lester said with a gentle laugh. "And at the time I was dating a guy who had joined the Air Guard, and I had gone to see him graduate down in Texas and I thought, 'I could totally do this.'"

So she enlisted. Just a little over halfway through basic training in Ft. Jackson South Carolina, the 20-something-year-old back then could not have seen the twin towers falling.

"Really, I joined six years to pay off my student loans, that was my original goal and I ended up serving 20," Lester said when asked how her goals had changed post-9/11. "It changed me forever from being like, 'lets sit around have some coffee on these weekends,' to 'ow, we're at war,' because we were at war the entire time that I served."

Lester remembers 20 years ago like it was yesterday.

In part because she kept everything. Letters from pre-9/11 to post-9/11.

She said she noticed a stark difference in tone.

"This pile here is pre-9/11 and it's a lot of, 'I'm dating so-and-so, broke up with so-and-so, got a job, doing this, that or other, I'm sure you're doing great, etc.,'" she said, pointing to a stack of letters. "This pile is post-9/11, and you can see I got a lot more."

Ranging from deep concern, to the letters that clearly show...a loss for words. She had them all.

"It was like, 'I know this is a dumb card, but I didn't know what else to send you,'" she said.

Lester also kept her shooting targets from September 11, 2001.

"This is the sheet that came out showing that I passed, and it's dated 11 September '01 at 9:12 am," Lester said. "And that was right in the middle of both – one plane had crashed and the other hadn't."

"A lot of people from New York and they couldn't call home yet, so it was hard to watch that and be a part of that," she added. "Some did cry but it was taught from so early on that you don't cry, that I think that it was numbness, more of like, 'I'm numb and I don't know what I'm supposed to do,' when you're not seeing it 24/7 on the TV and it's hard to really grasp it."

And Lester said on the 20th anniversary, she's hoping people will focus on the right things.