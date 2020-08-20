A candid conversation with two postal workers

MINNEAPOLIS — Jana Shortal talked with two United States Postal Service mail carriers – one veteran and one rookie – about the current situation their department is facing.
"We just want to be left alone to do our job and get everybody their mail, their meds, package," said Samantha Hartwig of the National Association of Letter Carriers. "Whatever they need delivered, that's what we do and we love to do it and we just want to do our job.
"This shouldn't be political, it's the postal service its in the constitution."