Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority helped shape Kamala Harris' leadership

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is an international sorority made up of 300,000 college-educated women.

Kamala Harris is a California native. She is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, who met while attending Berkeley.

Harris had a rapid rise from a county prosecutor to the San Francisco District Attorney. And, she was also California’s Attorney General.

Critics say she hasn't been progressive enough on criminal justice issues.

But she acknowledges there's always more work that can be done.

Harris has also had a lot of support through the years.

Those who know her best say public service and leading is in her DNA. It started on the campus of Howard University in Washington, DC. - one of the nation's Historic Black Colleges and Universities.

Nicquel Terry Ellis is a National Correspondent with USA Today.

Ellis spoke with Harris and her sorority sisters earlier this year.

Ellis said the sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, played a role in developing Harris’ leadership skills. She became a member of AKA in 1986. Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is an international sorority made up of 300,000 college-educated women.

"I learned that she got a lot of her early leadership training as a member of AKA,” she said. "There were task that she had to complete before she was initiated into the organization. One of the examples was choreographing a Black History Month program at the last minute. The ladies didn’t have much time to prepare but they look to her for the guidance in that leadership. She did not waver under pressure and they said she displayed these qualities since she was a college student."

Ellis said the ability to succeed under pressure is paramount.

"Being able to work and do your job under pressure while facing criticism (is critical) for anyone who wants to hold the Vice President’s seat,” Ellis said.

AKA is one of nine historically black Greek letter organizations, where membership continues for life.

The network, known as the Divine Nine, includes five fraternities and four sororities.

“Alpha Kappa Alpha is a lifetime commitment. A lot of people do it in college and some women join after college. There are graduate chapters all across the country,” Ellis said.

The sorority and fraternities are a lifeline for members of the Black community.

Some are thrilled to to see a Biden-Harris ticket, but critics note the two weren't BFF's during the debates.

"I do believe her sorority will prove to be a secret weapon and support system throughout the race,” Ellis said, noting they led fundraiser when Harris campaigned for president. "I think that Harris will will energize his campaign and his supporters. We all know that black women are the back bone of the Democratic Party and consistently help Democrats win an election. "

Now, it is up to voters to decide who they want to run our country come November.