An expert’s take on the Trump-Biden double-visit

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden each stopped in Minnesota on Friday, just four days before the election.

MINNEAPOLIS — On the same day both President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden touched down in Minnesota, one political analyst weighed in on what that means for Minnesota and the presidential election.

Brian McClung served in two Republican Governor administrations but now heads up a public relations firm and serves as a nonpartisan political analyst. His central take: both the choice to add Minnesota to the candidates’ itineraries and the specific rally locations within the state speaks volumes on what is still at stake four days before the election.

“In northern Minnesota, I think President Trump is going to end up winning by 25 to 30 points. Southern Minnesota is probably in the low teens. But I think they look at that and say, we have some room to grow,” McClung said about the Trump campaign calculation.

As for the Biden campaign, McClung said that location, too, was strategic: “For Joe Biden to really do well in Minnesota, he really wants to run up the score in Ramsey County and Hennepin County. So that St. Paul visit is designed to make sure he really energizes his base in the Twin Cities.”