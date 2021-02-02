Back to school: St. Paul's superintendent on the return to in-person learning

"When you have to put learning, education and health risks side by side, that's a tough task," Superintendent Joe Gothard said.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday was the first day of in-person learning in nearly a year for some of the youngest students in St. Paul public schools.

About 65% of students in Pre-K through second grade were back in the classroom on Feb. 1.

This news is great for some, but met with strong skepticism by others, including some staff members who feel the return is happening too quickly.

"My heart really goes out to those who continue to feel that way, it does. I never want education and the work we do to educate young people to be something that is forced," St. Paul Superintendent Joe Gothard said. "But seeing how distance learning-- and distance learning as a model, not the effort of people in distance learning, two very different things – but distance learning as a model is not delivering in a way our community needs us right now."

In St. Paul's distance learning, high school students failed 34% of their first quarter classes, middle school failed 29% of theirs, and across the board those negative outcomes came disproportionately to students of color.

So the decision was made to return Monday for the youngest, and in two weeks, grades 3 through 5 will join. Middle and high schools aren't in the plan just yet.

Dr. Gothard said the district worked to make accommodations for concerned staff members when possible.

"We very carefully tried to balance all of those requests with how we could staff individuals in virtual learning and assign those who are available in our in-person environments," he said. "So, it hasn't always worked out perfect, there are likely some staff who believe that they requested and perhaps didn't quite meet the threshold we have been using, but we do have a number of different requests that we have honored and been able for the most part to prioritize those staff in our virtual learning environments and cover in person needs."

Gothard said he's not worried about making the wrong decision.