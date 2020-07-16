Beachgoers react to Golden Valley police using drones for surveillance

The beach is known to be a "clothing-optional" kind of place.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — An interaction was caught on video over the weekend. Cellphone video shows Golden Valley police officers collecting information from Kristian Calbert and her friends, who are hanging out at a beach.

The beach, which is located in Golden Valley, is widely understood as a "free-from-clothing" kind of place. Calbert described it as a safe space where people who want clothes to be optional can relax, without any judgement from other beachgoers.

"[We were] just chilling, enjoying a day of not doing community work, trying to relax at the beach," she said. "We saw a drone go up. We didn't think anything of it because everyone has those now. Maybe ten minutes later, we hear, 'we think police are coming.'"

On the cellphone video, Golden Valley officers can be seen talking to Calbert and her friends while others at the beach question what they are being cited for. Officers can be heard saying that it's illegal, to be topless.

"We're like 'no,' we have our tops on," Calbert said. "So what illegal activity do you have us doing, she said we have it on video. One of the male cops pointed up and said, 'Yeah, that drone that was flying around--that was us.'"

Whoever is taking the video can be heard saying, "They were wearing tops!"

The officer replies, "They weren't earlier...when the drone was flying over there, we watched all of you."

Calbert said the drone made her feel uncomfortable.

"I don't like that," she said. "If you come up to me right now and tell me 40 minutes ago, I was doing something but you won't provide any proof and that's enough to get me in trouble, I don't think that's okay."

Calbert said because the beach was in Golden Valley and it lacked any signage, she didn't know it was a part of the Minneapolis Park system. Right now, as it stands, MPRB's ordinance reads, "No person ten [10] years of age or older shall intentionally expose his or her own genitals, pubic area, buttocks or female breast below the top of the areola..."

"It's ridiculous when I turn around and there's a gentleman who has boobs that are as big as, or bigger than mine," Calbert said. "And he can keep his shirt off and we're doing the same thing, sitting in the sun. I'm like you say it's a sexual organ but it's not. We're not sexualizing it."

Some did express, though, that when it comes to children at the parks, it might be a conversation a guardian might want to have.

"It's up to parents and kids to have conversations about that," a woman said in a previous KARE 11 interview from Tuesday. "That's how we start to break down archaic thinking."