Big Bounce America brings big bounce energy to St. Louis Park

The group of traveling inflatable bounce houses is bringing some outdoor, family fun to Aquila Park in St. Louis Park this weekend.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — The set up may be similar, but no, it's not the state fair yet.

"Big Bounce America has the largest bounce house that you possibly could imagine — we are Guinness-book certified," tour manager Trisha Leach said.

"[It's] over 13,000 square feet, and 32-feet high from the ground up."

"We started off in Florida in January and we kind of moved our way over to Albuquerque, New Mexico," Leach said. "Went over to California for a little bit, played a little bit in Nevada and then now we're here; we're here in the Midwest."

While the temperatures probably aren't as warm as expected, Leach says she knows people are just looking to be outside, maybe for some family fun.

"Yeah, so we have an obstacle course, which is 900-feet long, with over 50 obstacles to go over. Then we have a huge slide that they can go down," Leach said. "They do have to be three feet to go over it — we have ball pits for them to join, jump with their friends in."

With 16+ sessions, of course, so the grown ups don't trip over the kids.

Leach said after having traveled all over with the bounce houses, they never fail to be a bright spot in peoples' days, no matter how brief.

"I think that this event brings a ton of joy and positivity to the community that we go to, just so that way, they know there's a safe place for them to come to and have fun with their friends and family, cousins — all ages — and then we have those sessions for them to enjoy and know that they're going to be safe," she said.

Big Bounce America will be around this weekend, June 3 through June 5. You can find ticket information here.

