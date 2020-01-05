Can workers with COVID-19 hold employers liable?

Certain businesses are allowed to reopen with some restrictions, but some have raised concerns about returning to work.

Governor Tim Walz extended his stay at home order until May 18th, but starting Monday, certain businesses that have been closed since his shelter in place order can now open with curbside pickup and delivery.

But there are some people who have raised concerns about returning to work. Attorney Davis Senseman with Davis Law weighed in.

“If you're not an essential business and you can work from home and your employees can work from home, they should,” Senseman said. “That is kind of the best social distancing there is.”

But what if your employer isn't listening?

“If an employee feels like I am being called back to work but I don't know that this business should be open, they have the right to contact the state and their employer can't retaliate,” Senseman said.

If you think your job is unsafe and you want to ask for an inspection, you can call 1-800-321-OSHA (6742), or file a "Notice of Alleged Safety or Health Hazards" report.

On Thursday, the state announced it has a hotline.

What happens if someone returns to work and is later diagnosed with COVID19? Can they hold the company liable?

“The question has come up would you be eligible for worker's Compensation and there has been a lot of talk about frontline healthcare workers,” Senseman said. “If they can contract it, it should just be presumed that it will be covered by workers compensation.”

And if you seek damages through worker's compensation, workers must prove that they contracted the virus at work. Meanwhile, OSHA -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration -- says employers must create a workplace "free from recognized hazards causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm" to employees. To meet that requirement -- businesses have been told to follow the CDC guidelines.

Those recommendations taking temperatures, disinfecting surfaces, keeping six feet away from co-workers or customers and plexiglass barriers. Providing face masks and hand sanitizers is also recommended. So what if that isn't happening in your office?

“Work together. If there are a number of employees who feel this is not safe, working as a group collectively acting to call OSHA or let the state know we don't think this is safe also helps,” Senseman said. “There is a possibility that action may be protected under the National Labor Relations Act.”

Indeed, retailers will build plans to open their doors again and some may meet all of the CDC recommendations. Despite the measures put in place, some people say they fear returning to the office because of underlying health conditions.

“Folks who have an underlying condition should start to become familiar with the Americans with Disability Act - the ADA. They are able to ask for reasonable accommodation under ADA and lots of experts have started trying to figure out what that means. If someone has an underlying condition they should say to their employer, "I am requesting an accommodation to work from home or to not have to travel or not have to do these high-risk activities" especially if their job can be done and fulfill the core functions without.”

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.