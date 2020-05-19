Cheers to seniors, singing and doing their best, in quarantine

Joel and Harmony Kaplan never imagined their little videos of the songs as the Distancing Duo would go beyond friends and family, but the internet had it's way.

EDINA, Minn. — Harmony and Joel Kaplan were bored.

"Boredom, it was really early on during the stay at home and I made him do it," Harmony said of the little videos of songs she and her husband Joel started making and posting to social media.

But I guess in this day and age, boredom can make for a little more than fun.

The songs they perform have been seen thousands of times on TikTok and Instagram.

And my goodness are they just delighted.

Also, time in isolation at WestRidge Senior Living in Minnetonka has some reflecting on the end of the stay at home order.