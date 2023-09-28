Children's MN team running TC 10 Mile for kids with cancer, blood disorders

The 12-person team consists of care providers with Children's Minnesota's cancer and blood disorders program. Money raised will go to their Cancer Kids Fund.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is back this weekend for its 41st season.

Thousands of runners will be taking over the cities, and many of them add even more meaning to their miles through fundraising for causes close to their hearts.

For a group at Children's Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, they're reminded of their reason for running every day.

"You get to know these patients and families really well. You talk to them day in and day out and so it really isn't just about the patient anymore; it becomes a big family," said Erin Bevers, a nurse at Children's Minnesota.

Bevers is one of 12 on a team who will be running the TC 10 Mile on Sunday. The group is made up of care providers — from doctors and nurses to dietitians in the cancer and blood disorders program.

They're raising money for the Cancer Kids Fund at Children's Minnesota.

"It's a fund that we have within our clinic to take care of our kids with cancer and blood disorders. It helps with so many different things," Bevers explained. "While we can't actually pay for the treatment that they're receiving, we can help offset some of the expenses like mortgage payments, or utilities, food, transportation... It also helps with smaller things like toys, games."

The fund also helps with their Camp Breakaway — a week-long summer camp for children with cancer or life-threatening blood disorders and their siblings.

"Our staff is already really close but it's kind of brought us even closer together," RN Case Manager Bri DePauw said.

DePauw said they have felt support from not only staff but patients and their families. A poster is on display where people have been writing the team words of encouragement.

Everyone on the team has a different relationship to running. Some, like DePauw, are just getting back into running.

"I think knowing that we're raising money to help the families that we work with every day, that are honestly so inspiring to us every day, is the best part. But also I feel like doing it in honor of the kids that are no longer with us is really motivating and special, as well," DePauw said. "So on the days where I don't feel like going for a run, I think about some of my patients that are no longer with us and that keeps me moving."

Pediatric Dietitian Rachel Laquere has an added layer of motivation to run on the team.

"I've been in the cancer, blood disorders clinic now for about 11 years and in January I will be five years cancer-free. I think that probably lights a little extra fire underneath of me for that reason," said Laquere, whose youngest kid was only 10 days old when she was diagnosed.

Laquere stressed how important the Cancer Kids Fund is to helping fill in the gaps for families.

"My family was really lucky. I was really fortunate. I had the resources that I needed to make it through to tackle all the things that we needed to tackle... it was still the hardest thing I've ever done," Laquere said. "I can't even imagine that extra layer of difficulty when it's your child, or when you are worried about taking the time needed off of work, or having to choose between going to work or making it to your child's clinic visit or whatever it is."

Team Superstars for Cancer Kids Fund surpassed their goal of $6,000. They hope to raise even more money before Sunday.

"A lot of times runners have mantras, things that they tell themselves over and over to kind of keep themselves going," Laquere said. "My mantra has always been, 'I get to run today.' I get to. Not everybody gets to. There are kids that aren't here today. Running isn't necessarily easy. Running a 10-mile, running a marathon, isn't easy but I get to be here. I get to do this."

You can support the team by making a donation to their fundraising page

