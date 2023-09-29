City to pay six-figure settlement to former MPD Sgt. involved In Stallings beating

Bittell can be heard on body camera telling his unit, "Alright we're rolling down Lake Street. The first f - rs we see we're hammering them with 40's.”

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council is set to approve a six-figure workers compensation settlement for Sgt. Andrew Bittell – who ordered his unit to target civilians with rubber bullets and was involved in the beating of Jaleel Stallings.

It’s one of a number of settlements the Council will vote on next week for former MPD officers totaling nearly $800,000.

The city has paid tens of millions of dollars in workers comp claims to former officers in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, many for PTSD claims. An attorney representing most of the officers told KARE 11 in late 2021 that he expected the claims to exceed $35 million dollars.

Body camera footage that came to light as Stallings defended himself against attempted murder charges showed what led up to an incident in which Stallings fired at officers.

Bittell can be heard on body camera telling his unit, "Alright we're rolling down Lake Street. The first f - rs we see we're hammering them with 40's.” 40’s refer to 40-millimeter less lethal rounds.

As they drove in an unmarked white van they can be seen firing without warning on civilians walking down the street.

When they approached Stallings, a military veteran who was licensed to carry, they fired two rounds at him. Not knowing they were police, Stallings returned fire.

Video shows Stallings surrendering when he learned he’d fired at police officers and laying face first on the ground with his hands raised above his head.

Officers from Bittell’s unit and Bittell proceeded to kick and punch him. One officer, Justin Stetson, pleaded guilty to the crime in court.

Body camera footage would later show Bittell lying about the incident – saying Stallings had resisted arrest.

Stallings sued and settled with the City of Minneapolis for $1.2 million.

Despite that, no one has ever been disciplined by MPD. Bittell continued to work for the force until June 2022 – two years after the assault on Stallings.

Upon hearing of Bittell’s disability claim, Stallings said he doesn’t begrudge first responders like police officers and firefighters the ability to be compensated for PTSD on the job. But, he said there also has to be accountability.

“This is an officer who has caused the city millions of dollars in financial liability and not had to pay a dime back or had to answer for any of the actions that he's done to cause it- yet at the drop of a dime they're willing to give him well over 100 grand,” Stallings said.

