The powerful combo of cookies, coffee and conversation

A group of senior bakers is taking "bake sale" to new heights.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAGLE BEND, Minn. — Name a better expert on cookies than a grandma. The volunteer bakers who take Hilltop Regional Kitchen by storm once a week dare you.

Operating out of the regional kitchen in Eagle Bend, where meals are delivered to those in need, this group of weekly bakers provides a different kind of fuel.

Of course, it's the sweet kind, but also the mileage for the drivers who deliver much needed meals.

"The money goes for the bundled meal drivers, their mileage — because they're volunteers," Linda Sudbeck said. "The only thing they get is mileage and I thought it was a worthwhile project."

Sudbeck is normally the one who runs things. She organizes the bakers who usually meet on Monday, takes the cookie orders and shows up early on the days they bake to bring eggs and butter to room temp.

The bakers, all of them senior ladies, are all on their own time.

"It's just fun. You get to do something for the community and you get to be with people you don't see normally" said Rita Wehking, who started volunteering five years ago.

The pull of the kitchen isn't just volunteerism. As they are putting together flour, butter, sugar and eggs, there's that bit of camaraderie that makes it everything nice.

"They are super. They're willing to do whatever you tell them to do. They know what to do. I learn things from them," Sudbeck added.

Even those who aren't baking that week arrive to catch up over none other than freshly baked cookies — along with a few ugly ones and stray ones, here and there. Although the bakers rarely make mistakes.

"We've had a lot of practice through the years. I no longer bake at home, however," retired baker Carrol Peterson said. "Why would you?" another lady across the table chimed in.

"Yeah, when you can have these cookies that are delicious," Julie Bjerke said.

So what makes the cookies so delicious that they raise thousands per year? Well, if you know anything about grandmas, it's no surprise.

"Delicious, because they're made with love," Wehking said with a smile.

Demonstrating the powerful combination of cookies, conversation and coffee.

The cookies sell for 50 cents each, or six dollars for a dozen. You can place your order by calling Hilltop Regional Kitchen at 218-738-5563.

They make chocolate chip, ginger, monster, peanut butter and Mrs. D's, which are made with coconut shreds, nuts and oatmeal.

Watch more Breaking The News: