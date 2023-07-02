Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison Co. mobile home

Deputies worked with the Animal Humane Society to rescue 32 cats, 20 dogs, two lizards and two rats.

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.

Some weeks prior to executing a search warrant, deputies learned about the situation while responding to "a call for service" at the home.

AHS strategic communications manager Sarah Bhimani says most of the animals are still recovering at the Humane Society's Golden Valley location after its Critical Response Team stepped in to help.

"It was 20 dogs, 32 cats, two lizards and two rats," Bhimani said. "They were living in unsanitary conditions … Some had severe upper respiratory illnesses that they need treated. Some need a little bit more behavior care."

"Any time we bring in a larger number of dogs and cats in particular, it takes a lot of work on our staff," she continued.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Nova, a German Shepherd mix, and Richie, a Great Dane mix, were available for adoption. A few of the other animals have already been adopted, including a cat named Minnie.

"She's healthy," Minnie's new owner, Russell Kirby, said. "They got rid of her ear mites already."

In addition to adoption, Bhimani says the community can help by knowing the basic signs of abuse and neglect.

"Are they really skinny? Stuffed up, runny nose? That kind of thing," she said. "What does it smell like? Is there a lot of feces? … Just kind of evaluating what the animal looks like and then what their environment looks like."

She says AHS agents investigate hundreds of reports of animal abuse and neglect a year, but says many don't become cases and most aren't extreme. For example, of 972 reports investigated last fiscal year, 7,000 animals were involved. However, 525 of the 972 reports resulted in animals being removed from properties.

"People should start by calling their city's animal control officer or law enforcement in their area," Bhimani said. "In many cases, those law enforcement officers will reach out to the Animal Humane Society for assistance if needed."

Bhimani said the AHS typically doesn't offer lizard, but a staff member was willing to take home the ones found at the mobile home.

People who are interested in adopting any of the remaining dogs, cats, or rats are encouraged to look for their online profiles as they become available. They will be marked as "special project."

Bhimani says donations made to the Animal Humane Society would also help toward medical and behavioral care of those still recovering from the hoarding situation.

According to the Morrison County Sherrif's Office, no one has been charged.

"Once the facts and circumstances of the case are gathered and completed, the case will be forwarded to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office," the Feb. 6 press release said. "The County Attorney’s Office will then determine whether charges will be filed."

