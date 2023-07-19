'Let's keep those businesses in operation' | Elk River businesses impacted by highway construction project

A multi-year construction project spanning three miles on Highway 169 from Highways 10 and 197th Avenue in Elk River is expected to be completed in November 2024.

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Inside Sammy's Pizza and Restaurant in Elk River, it's all-hands-on-deck.

"We're a family-owned and run business," said General Manager, D.J. Hill.

Running a bustling restaurant can come with it's challenges, but now there's an added concern.

"The lunches have been a little slower and I think people having a hard time getting out to get back to work," said Hill.

It's primarily due to a three-year MnDOT construction project spanning three miles on Highway 169 from Highways 10 and 197th Avenue in Elk River.

"Honestly, I came into the concept of this project 13 or 14 years ago when I started with the city," said city of Elk River Public Works Director Justin Femrite. "The main peak periods in the morning and evenings are quite challenging, but all the other businesses through the middle of the day are quite accessible."

Elk River Public Works Director Justin Femrite says the project kicked into gear last year, with construction ramping up around April and May of this year.

"I think that's when our business and residents really felt the disconnect to getting across 169," he said. "A local group, Together Elk River, has been working with the businesses to do the best we can to put all the messages out there, what roads are open and closed."

While there have been a few adjustments.

"Some different access points that we're able to design — MnDOT has designed — into the project that adds slip-in points to the project, to improve the best we can, the access during the project," Femrite said. "Trying to get additional signage out there."

They're now focused on the long-term goal.

"Most certainly our public safety, the connectedness across town," he said. "At the regional level, no longer being that eyesore everyone traveling through and hating to come to Elk River because it's so backed up with traffic."

"Most people would agree that this is a good thing that is happening right now," said Hill.

Continuing to support small businesses impacted the most.

"Let's keep those businesses in operation," said Femrite. "We're a year and a half in, and hang with us for another year and a half, and we anticipate it being a great project for everyone involved."

Another local restaurant told KARE 11 they've seen a 50% reduction in customers and have had issues retaining employee's due to the ongoing construction project.

Construction is expected to officially wrap up November of 2024.

