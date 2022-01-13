Financial Wellness Month: add 'what if' planning to financial reviews

An Alzheimer's diagnosis can cost some families more than $10,000 per year, so researching medical costs ahead of time can go a long way.

MINNEAPOLIS — Financial experts say families need to consider the “what ifs” of life when drawing up their financial plans.

And that includes accounting for what the Alzheimer’s Association calls “the most expensive disease in the country” – Alzheimer’s.

“We do recommend for families to start that process soon. And really start looking into that. Because again, the longer you wait, the harder some of these decisions may be,” said Jenna Fink, Associate Director of Community Services at the Alzheimer’s Association, Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter.

The Alzheimer’s Association is urging that planning during the month of January, which is also Financial Wellness Month. And they say it can be as simple as adding the “what if” planning to already scheduled planning for retirement or college.

And while it’s ideal for families to plan before a diagnosis, Fink notes families definitely need to jump in and start making decisions – and even research local care options – once they’ve learned their dementia journey has begun.

“Many facilities have specific requirements for families to pay certain amounts of time, out-of-pocket, private pay, before their insurance kicks in or before a benefit kicks in,” she said, adding, “So it is really, really important to, again, better understand those numbers ahead of time, so that you’re not surprised later.”

One family’s journey: a son follows his own financial advice

As the Senior Vice President, Central Division Director at RBC Wealth Management, Wally Chapman knows his way around investments, assets, planning. But no amount of financial understanding could prepare Chapman for the diagnosis of his dad – Dr. Lee Chapman – a few years ago.

“My father was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia,” he said, adding a moment later: “There’s just a lot that comes with that that we probably weren’t prepared for, because I don’t think that’s a diagnosis that anybody really wants to get or expects to get.”

But the son – along with his brother and sister – soon combined his roles of devoted child and financial protector of his parents’ assets. And from both perspectives, Chapman recommends families do the following: share with financial advisors early about a possible dementia diagnosis; come up with a financial plan, again ideally before the family even receives the diagnosis; research what kind of coverage they can expect – in terms of Medicare, Medicaid and supplemental insurance; and plan to also provide for other members of the family.

And above all, Chapman notes, the family needs to work together.

“My family has gotten closer because of this. We’ve dealt with a lot together. And we’re at a point now in the journey where we need each other more than ever,” he said.

Chapman says his dad, Dr. Lee Chapman, 84, was a popular orthodontist who worked in the Edina community for 35 years. Today, the man who loved to play golf, spend time on the lake and adored his children is now living in a long-term care community with his beloved wife of 60 years, Sandy.

And on that point, Chapman notes his dad’s commitment to making memories – proven by pictures showing a family surrounding him with love – remains his best investment.

“I’m so glad, and I know he and my mom are glad they did those things. Again, because you never know when or if you’re going to get that diagnosis,” he said, adding, “I think all of us have the tendency to kind of get caught up in what we’re doing each and every day. And days become weeks, and weeks become months. And we don’t necessarily take time to reflect on that bucket list. And I hope that is one thing that will change in me. That is a goal of mine, and I think it should be for everybody. Because none of us are guaranteed tomorrow.”

The following is additional advice from the Alzheimer’s Association:

“Look at retirement planning as a time to think about how to prepare for the need for long-term medical care. After an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, your options may be more limited.

as a time to think about how to prepare for the need for long-term medical care. After an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, your options may be more limited. Conduct an inventory of your financial resources (savings, insurance, retirement benefits, government assistance, VA benefits, etc.). A financial planner or elder care attorney can help.

(savings, insurance, retirement benefits, government assistance, VA benefits, etc.). A financial planner or elder care attorney can help. Enhance your understanding of the role and limitations of Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance options. An Alzheimer’s Association report found that nearly two out of three people incorrectly believe that Medicare helps pay for nursing home care, or were unsure whether it did.

of the role and limitations of Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance options. An Alzheimer’s Association report found that nearly two out of three people incorrectly believe that Medicare helps pay for nursing home care, or were unsure whether it did. Investigate long-term care services (for example, home care, assisted living residences and nursing homes) in your area. Ask what types of insurance they accept and if they accept Medicaid, as few individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias have sufficient long-term care insurance or can afford to pay out-of-pocket for long-term care services for as long as they are needed.”

You can also find more advice from the Alzheimer’s Association here.